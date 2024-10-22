Peak XV's Shailendra Singh, Rajan Anandan open up on their dreams for Surge

In this episode, Shailendra Singh and Rajan Anandan, managing directors at Peak XV Partners, talk about their venture capital firm's Surge programme for early-stage startup founders, which today revealed its 10th cohort. In this interview with Forbes India, the two VC investors talk about why Surge was started, its design around the objective of improving the chances of success of the participating entrepreneurs, and how it's becoming increasingly global. Expect a couple of IPOs, even, over the next two years, they said