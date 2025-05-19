Operation Boycott

Archana Gupta, founder of Pack n Fly Travellers Club LLP, which conducts international and domestic tours for women, has done about 15 trips to Turkey and five to Azerbaijan in the last 10 years. She had one upcoming to Turkey from May 23 to June 3, but with more than 50 percent of the women cancelling their trips in the aftermath of the India-Pakistan conflict, she decided to call it off.

“Being a boutique travel firm, our group size is always around 15. This time there were 12 members, but you cannot do a trip for just four people. So, we had to refund the money, and we all had to put up with financial losses,” says Gupta, adding that the Turkey visa is also quite expensive and therefore her clients lost money on the visas too.

Travel portals and tour operators alike have been reporting cancellations of bookings and no fresh bookings for both Turkey and Azerbaijan. Considering these countries’ alignment with Pakistan, tourism to both seems set to be impacted not just in the short term, but also long-term—with destination weddings, planned months in advance, too being put on hold or taken elsewhere.

Hitting pause and cancel

Travel portals and tour operators began seeing cancellations when people started reading and hearing about the two countries’ support for Pakistan. In the week from May 8 to 14, Cleartrip saw cancellations rising by 260 percent, while according to a MakeMyTrip spokesperson, “Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60 percent, while cancellations have surged by 250 percent during the same period.”

EaseMyTrip issued a formal advisory, MakeMyTrip put up an advisory and discontinued promotions and offers to the two countries on its website, while Cleartrip and ixigo also suspended flight bookings. “On May 10, 2025, driven by feedback from our users, we took a decision to suspend all flight and hotel bookings for certain countries whose actions and stance during the conflict sparked significant public outrage in India,” said Aloke Bajpai, CEO, and Rajnish Kumar, co-CEO, ixigo.