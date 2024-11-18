From Antigua to Raja Ampat, your must-see travel destinations for 2025

Ready for an exciting vacation but unsure where to go? Your search ends here. Every year, National Geographic releases a travel bucket list for the upcoming year. It is curated by the magazine's expert explorers, photographers, and editors. This year's selection highlights intriguing and lesser-known locations. Here are the top five destinations featured on the list.

1. Antigua, Guatemala

VolcÃ¡n de Fuego in Guatemala is one of the world's most active volcanoes. Hiking up Acatenango offers visitors stunning views of its nearby eruptions. This adventure also takes hikers through coffee plantations and a misty forest on the mountainside.

2. Ocala National Forest, Florida

Ocala is the southernmost national forest in the continental United States, spanning 387,000 acres. It offers a rich natural environment with over 600 lakes and natural springs. It is also home to rare plant species and wildlife, including manatees and black bears.

3. Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand's Bangkok offers a captivating mix of tradition and modernity. Visitors can enjoy luxury shopping centres and high-end hotels. The city has also established itself as a hub for art and design, hosting events like the Bangkok Art Biennale and the Bangkok International Film Festival, particularly thriving in the up-and-coming Bang Rak neighbourhood.

4. Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Raja Ampat in Indonesia is a marine paradise. It is home to around 500 coral species and marine life, like manta rays and dugongs. This secluded region can only be accessed by ship.

5. Guadalajara, Mexico

Mariachi music, deeply rooted in Mexican culture, emerged in the 19th century in Jalisco. It is recognised as part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage and can be best experienced in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco. The city hosts the International Mariachi and CharrerÃ­a Festival every August and September, where about 500 mariachi bands perform in venues and various public squares.