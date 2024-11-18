As a country, we need to focus on healthier and stronger women: Reddy sisters of Apollo Hospitals

Itâ€™s the shared vision and strong value system instilled by their father thatâ€™s driving the Reddy sisters towards transformational outcomes at Apollo Hospitals. Alongside expanding the reach of the private health care chain, they have consistently sought to stay ahead of the curveâ€”leveraging technology with a clear focus on inclusion.

In an exclusive interview with Forbes India, Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, and Shobana Kamineni, promoter director of Apollo Hospitals, and chairperson, Apollo HealthCo Limited, discuss the inequities in the countryâ€™s health care system, power of partnerships and the broader implications of parityâ€”not just for women, but for society and the economy at large. Edited excerpts:

Suneeta: If you truly invest in women who constitute 48 percent of our population and encourage them to be part of the workforce, it can add around $1 trillion to our GDP. Thatâ€™s Indiaâ€™s undiscovered potential. When we talk about women, there is a responsibility each one of us within the organisation hasâ€¦ to make sure that our conversations lead to action on the ground. Doing it in isolation will not create the desired impact. Everyone should think the same way. I am not talking about just women. It is important for men to start acknowledging this reality as well.

Preetha: Thereâ€™s a significant correlation between womenâ€™s health and economic growth too. According to the World Economic Forum, an estimated $300 million investment in research focussed on women could yield a return of $13 billion. As a country, we need to focus on healthier women and stronger womenâ€”those who eat right, exercise well, and take care of their health. This will invariably lead to higher workforce participation and spurt in productivity. It will also bring down long-term health care costs. Itâ€™s crucial that women themselves realise the need for their well-being.

Q. What are some of the specific challenges in womenâ€™s health care space?

Shobana: Women face higher morbidity rates due to reproductive health issues, malnutrition, and limited access to health care services. Insurance can play a pivotal role in ensuring affordable and quality care. But according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, only 37 percent of women in India have some form of health insurance coverage compared to 45 percent of men. The Budget has allocated â‚¹3.09 lakh crore for womenâ€™s welfare. Thisâ€”among other thingsâ€”aims to boost insurance coverage, especially for rural women, and promote cervical cancer vaccinations for girls.

At Apollo, leveraging technology has considerably boosted efforts at inclusive health care. Apollo 24/7 embodies our vision of â€˜Expertise is for Everyoneâ€™â€”round-the-clock access to virtual consultations, e-pharmacy services and diagnostic tests. And we have integrated these services into a single app, making quality health care accessible to all.

Preetha: We are witnessing a rise in diseases among womenâ€”head and neck cancers, gynaec cancers, chronic diseases, and cardiac problems. And non-communicable diseases are now the top 10 causes of death among women. This is because women generally tend to not seek timely treatment. Also, when we talk about womenâ€™s healthâ€”unlike in the case of menâ€”the focus is invariably on menstrual and reproductive health. We need to be more holistic in our approach and look at a whole lot of other aspects too. For instance, there is a direct link between menopause and mental health, but mental health hardly gets any attention. At Apollo, womenâ€™s health is one of the priority areas now. We have designed screening programmes with a holistic focus and work has begun across our hospitals to set up a division catering solely to women.

I believe womenâ€™s empowerment can go a long way in improving health outcomesâ€”not just for women but for all. In Aragonda, our fatherâ€™s village [in Andhra Pradesh], we have implemented the Total Health programme that touches the lives of around 100,000 people. Women are taught skills like tailoring to help them earn a living. Financial independence has truly empowered them and given them a stronger voice within their families. And this, in turn, has led to a significant fall in the incidence of alcoholism among men as well as tobacco-induced cancers.

Q. Do you think women in leadership roles can better address systemic biases?

Preetha: I donâ€™t think gender plays a role when it comes to changing perceptions. We should be able to do the right thing, lead people in the right direction, and be clear, concise and transparent in what we are saying and why we are saying it. Women absorb, churn information, and present it in a more focussed fashion and thatâ€™s perhaps why they can change perceptions if they want to. Also, women are heard much better when they present a certain viewpoint because they are typically fewer in number than men.

Knowledge is now accessible to everybody and all of us have the bandwidth to pursue what we want. The gap has become much less, offering women more opportunities than earlier. They can no longer complain they are not getting a fair deal.

Q. Whatâ€™s the gender balance you have achieved across functions?

Suneeta: We are inherently a women-led organisation where women have equal opportunities as men. Maybe in some companies, you may need to make equity a stated goal. But at Apollo, it happens quite organically. We encourage women not for the sake of bringing in diversity, but for the skills they bring to the table and the value they add. Thatâ€™s the approach that makes it long-lasting. Our clinical, marketing and nursing functions are led by women. And we have a strong womenâ€™s team in finance and at our corporate office.

There are six women, including the four of us, on our Board. One of them is a marketing expert and the other has a manufacturing background. Again, they are not here merely to boost the diversity quotient. They bring a wealth of a whole set of competencies and strategic insights that have boosted our brand value. Merit is the sole criterion while building our leadership talent pipeline too. Forty junior leaders across Apollo are now undergoing a curated course at the Indian School of Business.

Q. What are some of the diversity aspects that we need to look at?

Suneeta: We definitely need to talk more about the differently abledâ€”a cohort organisations can and should do a lot more for. To me, this is a bigger challenge than supporting women. Age diversity is an important aspect too, considering Indiaâ€™s demographic dividend. Gen-Z is digital savvy and is able to pick up things faster. Also, when you bring younger people into the workforce, you are charting a trajectory for the next 30 to 40 years. They are the ones who will embrace new concepts, take risks and drive outcomes in the future.

Q. As Chair of G20 Empower, how are you taking the inclusion agenda forward?

Sangita: Our focus is to shift the narrative from women's development to women-led development. We believe that by empowering women, we empower nations. Our three core areasâ€”Women's Entrepreneurship, Women's Leadership and Digital Inclusionâ€”are designed to be replicated and adapted across various sectors. By fostering these, we are creating a global ecosystem where women can thrive, innovate and lead. This is not just about gender equality; itâ€™s about unlocking the full potential of half the worldâ€™s population.

Q. Do you think the world of power is designed for men?

Preetha: Not really. Asian culture is known to have always encouraged and nurtured women. We have had women in powerful positions for a long time although their numbers may be less compared to men.

Today, itâ€™s almost a level-playing fieldâ€”itâ€™s all about who can deliver the best. In family businesses, for instance, the approach that sons should take over has changed. At Apollo, as daughters, we were given the space and encouragement to grow, and the organisation did not treat us differently. We were out there and worked for long hours as anybody else. What pushed us towards excellence was the culture instilled in us by our fatherâ€”he never allowed room for failure because the consequences can be huge in our line of business. And that has been my biggest learning from him.

Shobana: I agree in part with it. The world of leadership has historically been designed with a male framework, which can make it more difficult for women to navigate. However, we can overcome these challenges by breaking down barriers, proving our capabilities, and creating new norms that embrace diversity and inclusivity.

Q, Gender and leadership effectivenessâ€”is there a correlation?

Suneeta: Not really. Our father chose all four of us to be leaders and instilled in us this philosophy that unless we build a family culture at Apollo, we wonâ€™t be able to see a deep level of commitment. Perhaps women do bring a nurturing attitude to the workplace, but I believe that all of us have a bit of yin and yang in us. We need to bring out the best of both.

Preetha: True, the yin and yang are there in both genders. When I watch my father, I see the level of empathy and kindness with which he deals with people. All of us are born with these aspects; only that our genetic makeup is different. All of us should be able to deliver equally well.

Sangita: Leadership is a multifaceted skill set that transcends gender. By focusing on an individualâ€™s capabilities and potential, we can create organisations that are truly inclusive and meritocratic. Itâ€™s about building a world where leadership opportunities are based on talent, not gender.

Q. You were the first woman president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Could you reflect on that experience?

Shobana: I consider it to be an honour, but there were a few challenges as well. Being in a position of power within a traditionally male-dominated space involved navigating the glass ceiling, a challenge I have often discussed. The glass ceiling is not about just visible barriers but also deeply ingrained biases and expectations. Gender stereotyping required a conscious effort to redefine leadership and demonstrate that capabilities are not confined by gender.

Q. How critical is it to draw men into parity conversations?

Sangita: Across the ecosystem, men in companies, governance, and from different walks of life are stepping up with a deeper appreciation of the significance of equity. Itâ€™s not just men who have daughters but also those from across the ecosystem who are recognising that equity is good for humankind at large, not just for womankind. This momentum must continue for us to shape better workplaces and grow into a better world.

Suneeta: Itâ€™s crucial, as they are equal stakeholders. But I believe these conversations and transitions should be seamless, and not a matter of rights or debate. There are many fair-minded and just men in our ecosystems. In fact, I think they are in the majority, so I am sure the right changes and conversations can happen, with their active participation and ambassadorship.

Q. How impactful is mentorship in shaping careers?

Sangita: Mentorship is more than just guidance; itâ€™s a strategic partnership that empowers women to overcome challenges and reach their full potential. I have personally experienced the transformative power of mentorship and I am committed to fostering these invaluable relationships for the next generation of women leaders.

Apollo has over 55 percent female employees nowâ€”women leaders account for 31 percent, and more than 10 percent of them have been with us for over a decade. As an organisation, we have designed a roadmap to ensure that women occupy 50 percent of leadership roles within the next three to four years. We have also formulated many womenâ€™s communities both within and outside the organisation to provide support, mentorship, counselling, visibility and opportunities for their career growth.

Q. Nurses are increasingly seeking opportunities abroad. How can we stem this talent drain?

Sangita: Itâ€™s a testament to their exceptional talent and dedication, but it poses a significant challenge to our health care landscape. We must create a holistic ecosystem that nurtures and retains them. First, we need to enhance the overall work environment with competitive compensation, flexible work arrangements, and ample opportunities for professional growth. Second, we must prioritise job satisfaction by fostering a culture of respect, empowerment and recognition for them. Lastly, collaborative efforts with the government and educational institutions are essential to expand the nursing workforce.

We have launched the â€˜Angelâ€™ (Advance Nursesâ€™ Growth Excellence) initiative to upskill 1,00,000 nurses across the country in a span of five years. They will be offered scholarships and free learning resources in partnership with academic institutions.

Q. How skewed are medical research and drug trials?

Preetha: This is an issue that needs to be flagged. Typically, molecules are developed based on male-related data and these would not suit a female body since our genetic makeup is so different. In fact, only an abysmal 4 percent of all biopharma R&D spending goes into female-centric issues. However, we are now witnessing a push for change. During the Engendering Health Research discussion at the World Economic Forumâ€™s â€˜We Leadâ€™ Forum, we explored ways to identify high-impact areasâ€”prioritising specific health needs, tackling inequities in health care data and analytics, and so on.

Q. Poor prioritisation of self-care among women is a critical challenge. Whatâ€™s the power of partnerships in driving change?

Sangita: By combining the governmentâ€™s reach with the private sector's innovation, we can effectively disseminate vital health information, create accessible services and empower women to prioritise their well-being. And by harnessing digital solutions, we can break down barriers to access, promote proactive health management, and improve overall health outcomes.

Preetha: Public-private partnerships have the potential to create sustainable health ecosystems that are responsive to womenâ€™s unique needs. Such collaborations can focus on creating comprehensive programmes that go beyond access to offer continuous education, preventive care and long-term health management solutions tailored to women. Itâ€™s about building a system where self-care becomes a natural part of every womanâ€™s life, reinforced through strong community outreach and targeted interventions.

Q. What should change to widen the pool of women leaders across industries?

Sangita: For years, womenâ€™s absence from the workplace was considered almost the norm. The fact that itâ€™s being questioned today is in itself a good beginning. And there is active involvement of all sections of society to make this changeâ€”women are standing up and increasingly, men too. But still there is a lot more to be doneâ€”better sharing of childcare responsibilities, laws to ensure womenâ€™s safety, more women owning assets, banks lending more to them, and so on. Once that ecosystem evolves, I think we will be on the right trajectory.

Shobana: There is a need to address systemic biases and ensure equal opportunities for advancement of women. Change should begin at the grassroots level by promoting STEM education and encouraging girls to pursue leadership roles. Organisations should implement policies that support work-life balance and provide mentorship programmes to nurture female leaders.