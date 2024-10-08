London leads the way in Europe when it comes to free activities

While a city break in London can cost a small fortune if you don't plan to buy a plane or Eurostar tickets, and especially if you don't book accommodation early enough, it also offers many surprises, such as free activities
If you're avoiding the UK capital as a city-break idea because of the high cost of accommodation and transport, bear in mind that the cost of your escapade can be alleviated if you opt for free activities. In fact, London has been ranked as Europe's top destination for free things to do!