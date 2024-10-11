I'm a worker from a simple family; I became a trader in 2015: Olymptrade User

From humble beginnings to financial freedom: A trader's journey with Olymptrade since 2015
New Delhi [India], October 7: Success stories are often celebrated in financial trading. It’s easy to come across traders who seemingly had all the right resources to succeed. However, on rare occasions, we come across stories that truly inspire. Today, we are sharing the journey of Abhishek Singh, an Indian from a humble background who transformed his life through online trading. He began his trading journey in 2015-16, and nine years later, in 2024, he reflects on the highs, lows, and lessons learned along the way. Abhishek’s story isn’t just about profits or financial success — it's about determination, learning, and self-empowerment. In this interview, Abhishek opens up about his journey from working in a small town to becoming a full-time trader. He shares insights into his challenges, the pivotal moments in his journey, and how online trading platforms like Olymptrade played a significant role in his life. The Beginning: A Simple Life and A New Opportunity Tell us about your life before trading? Absolutely! I come from a humble family in a small town in India. My father is a mechanic, while my mother is a housewife. We didn't have much, yet we were satisfied. After high school, I obtained a job at a local manufacturer. The salary was adequate to sustain my family, but I always felt like there was more I could accomplish. I had no financial history, but in 2015, I came across an article on trading. It sounded like a chance to better my financial condition, but I somehow started my journey with the Indian Stock Market and Cryptocurrency investing despite unfamiliar with those markets. Discovering Olymptrade: A Game-Changer How did you come across Olymptrade, and what made you decide to start trading on their platform? I spent much time exploring online trading platforms, but most were excessively difficult or required large initial investment amounts. I needed something easy to use and reasonably priced. That's when I discovered Olymptrade. They had a low barrier entry of $10, and the interface was easy enough for someone without experience. However, that’s not the feature that initially attracted me to sign up for the platform. It was the Demo Account that pushed me to sign up. From my perspective, it was risk-free, and I could practice without losing my trading capital. This was a significant benefit for someone who didn't understand how trading worked. I spent weeks practicing and studying all about the market. The platform's tutorials and educational tools were also of great help in helping me understand trading tactics. The Early Struggles: Learning Through Losses Can you tell us about the obstacles you encountered early on? Oh, the early days were rough. After gaining confidence with the demo account, I made a little deposit to begin live trading. I was impatient and made many emotional decisions. I lost more than I gained in the beginning, which was disheartening. There were days when I considered quitting. But I recognized something important: those losses were part of the learning process. Olymptrade offered a tool that allowed me to review and evaluate previous deals. I'd sit down and assess what went wrong. The losses taught me to control my emotions and consider each trade properly. That’s when I had a mindset shift. I started viewing trading as an approach that required time and skills to perfect. The Turning Point: Strategy and Discipline At what point did things start to improve for you? Things began to improve once I moved my focus from generating money to learning and growing. I researched technical analysis, using Olymptrade's charting tools and technical indicators, and devised an effective plan. I began defining goals for each transaction and maintaining a disciplined approach. I began my trading career with fundamental analysis and then learned about chart and technical analysis. Regarding forex, I devote 6 to 8 hours each day to trade analysis, which I like doing. My preferred assets are primarily majors and gold. But if I receive a decent entry in other assets, I'll take the trade. Previously, I used to trade between 1 to 15 minutes. Later, I adjusted my trading strategy from an hour to four hours. I mainly trade between London and New York time. I have been following this guideline for the past five years. The mix of strategy, dedication, and ongoing learning transformed my trading experience from stressful to enjoyable. Finding Support in the Olymptrade CommunityHow did the Olymptrade community or resources help you during your journey? The Olymptrade community contributed significantly to my accomplishment. The site provides frequent webinars and market analysis, which are pretty useful. I recall attending risk management, technical analysis, and market psychology webinars. These lessons were not only instructive but also encouraged me to continue. Customer service was also beneficial. I could contact them whenever I had problems or inquiries, and they always answered promptly. Knowing there was always someone to help me offered me peace of mind, especially when I was just starting. Achieving Financial Independence: A New Life in 2024 So, in 2024, how has your life changed since you started trading in 2015? It has been a transformational adventure. 2015, I was just a worker trying to provide for my family and the NGO I am associated with. Today, I am a full-time trader and have financial freedom that I never dreamed of. Trading also helped me to diversify my portfolio. Normally I invest the trading profits in shares and systematic investment planning. Also, I love to travel a lot, trading also helped me here. So, mainly trading profits I invest for the future in various investment plans. Also, as I am an active member of an NGO, there also with this I try to help them. Conclusion: A Journey of Growth and Possibility Abhishek's transition from humble beginnings in a small town in India to a full-time trader is a testament to the power of learning, determination, and taking the necessary steps. His story highlights the importance of having a caring platform like Olymptrade back your journey. As Abhishek looks forward to his future, his narrative encourages people to trust their abilities and take charge of their financial destiny. From poor beginnings to financial independence, Abhishek demonstrates that anything is achievable with patience, determination, and the appropriate platform.