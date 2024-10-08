Thriving as a working mother: How to redefine success and silence guilt

If India wants to become a $5 trillion economy, women's participation in economic activity outside the home is crucial. Here's how the mothers themselves and leaders can set them up for success
Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta, voiced, "Being a mother is the most rewarding — and hardest — job many of us will ever have… (and) for most moms, it's only one of many jobs we have." Globally, companies have witnessed a paradigmatic shift in their functioning, making balancing professional goals and parental duties more challenging for women. Deloitte's 2024 report on Women @ Work 2024 – A Global Outlook revealed that women are still the primary caregivers for their children, and affordable childcare is one of the key determinants in their career decisions. Globally, 2 out of 10 women struggle to find affordable childcare, forcing them to leave the workforce.