



In Ahmedabad, Shreya Jasani is worried. The 27-year-old MBA graduate was a relationship manager with Citibank in Mumbai when the Covid-19 pandemic struck and she relocated to her hometown in Gujarat. Two job switches later, she is now a campaign portfolio manager with travel arrangements company InterMiles (formerly known as JetPrivilege). Jasani got married in July last year. She stays with her in-laws and cannot go back to the office in Mumbai.



Job opportunities in Ahmedabad offer compensation that is way less for her level of skills and experience, and interviews with companies in Mumbai get stuck at the point where she requests for flexible work. “My current office has not called me back yet, but eventually they will. I am not finding better jobs here in Ahmedabad. My only way out is to look for companies outside that offer flexible and remote work opportunities… but I feel like my career will hit a hard-stop.”





Culture Call



Problem of Presenteeism



