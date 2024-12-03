2025 Travel Wishlist: Top destinations recognised as sustainability leaders

From Helsinki in Finland to Denmark's Aarhus, here are must-visit destinations that put sustainability first
Looking for the best destinations that prioritise sustainability? The Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index recently released its 2024 rankings, spotlighting the top 40 eco-conscious destinations worldwide. This index evaluates locations based on four key pillars: destination management, supplier performance, social progress, and environmental performance. Ready to? Here are the top five sustainable destinations from the list.
Finland’s Helsinki tops the list of the world’s most sustainable destinations. This city has numerous green spaces, parks, and clean air. Its efficient public transportation system, including city bikes, trams, buses, and water ferries, enhances the exploring experience.
Gothenburg in Sweden has much to offer, like stunning natural gems, a breathtaking archipelago, and botanical gardens. There are also many green havens, which are easily accessible via public transport. One must-visit is Jonsered Gardens, a sprawling 19th-century estate just outside the city with a formal and sustainable kitchen garden.
Also read: From Antigua to Raja Ampat, your must-see travel destinations for 2025
From exploring the city by bike to finding unique treasures in sustainable shops, Copenhagen offers numerous eco-friendly experiences. Sustainability has also become a defining feature of Danish gastronomy, as many restaurants are embracing the trend. Several restaurants even have their own farms.
Also read: Head off the beaten track to discover China's rural destinations in 2025
Bergen blends breathtaking natural beauty with rich cultural heritage and a strong dedication to sustainability. The city has made remarkable strides toward eco-friendly development, featuring the world’s longest purpose-built cycling tunnel and an efficient public transport network.
Also read: Could London be set to introduce a tourist tax?
Denmark’s Aarhus shares its capital’s commitment to sustainability and green living. It is also home to some of the country’s most striking natural landscapes. Aarhus embraces innovative practices such as rooftop beehives at hotels and cultivating mushrooms from coffee grounds.