Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. 2025 Travel Wishlist: Top destinations recognised as sustainability leaders

2025 Travel Wishlist: Top destinations recognised as sustainability leaders

From Helsinki in Finland to Denmark's Aarhus, here are must-visit destinations that put sustainability first

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 3, 2024 01:39:42 PM IST
Updated: Dec 3, 2024 02:13:02 PM IST

Helsinki, Finland. Image credit: Shutterstock Helsinki, Finland. Image credit: Shutterstock

Looking for the best destinations that prioritise sustainability? The Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index recently released its 2024 rankings, spotlighting the top 40 eco-conscious destinations worldwide. This index evaluates locations based on four key pillars: destination management, supplier performance, social progress, and environmental performance. Ready to? Here are the top five sustainable destinations from the list.

1. Helsinki, Finland

Finland’s Helsinki tops the list of the world’s most sustainable destinations. This city has numerous green spaces, parks, and clean air. Its efficient public transportation system, including city bikes, trams, buses, and water ferries, enhances the exploring experience.

Gothenburg, Sweden. Image credit: Shutterstock Gothenburg, Sweden. Image credit: Shutterstock

2. Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg in Sweden has much to offer, like stunning natural gems, a breathtaking archipelago, and botanical gardens. There are also many green havens, which are easily accessible via public transport. One must-visit is Jonsered Gardens, a sprawling 19th-century estate just outside the city with a formal and sustainable kitchen garden.

Also read: From Antigua to Raja Ampat, your must-see travel destinations for 2025

Read More

Copenhagen, DenmarkImage credit: Shutterstock Copenhagen, DenmarkImage credit: Shutterstock

3. Copenhagen, Denmark

From exploring the city by bike to finding unique treasures in sustainable shops, Copenhagen offers numerous eco-friendly experiences. Sustainability has also become a defining feature of Danish gastronomy, as many restaurants are embracing the trend. Several restaurants even have their own farms.

Also read: Head off the beaten track to discover China's rural destinations in 2025

Bergen, Norway. Image credit: Shutterstock Bergen, Norway. Image credit: Shutterstock

4. Bergen, Norway

Bergen blends breathtaking natural beauty with rich cultural heritage and a strong dedication to sustainability. The city has made remarkable strides toward eco-friendly development, featuring the world’s longest purpose-built cycling tunnel and an efficient public transport network.

Also read: Could London be set to introduce a tourist tax?

Aarhus, Denmark. Image credit: Shutterstock Aarhus, Denmark. Image credit: Shutterstock

5. Aarhus, Denmark

Denmark’s Aarhus shares its capital’s commitment to sustainability and green living. It is also home to some of the country’s most striking natural landscapes. Aarhus embraces innovative practices such as rooftop beehives at hotels and cultivating mushrooms from coffee grounds.

Kalyan Jewellers: How a regional, family business became India's No. 2 jewellery player
Photo of the day: Farmers protest
X