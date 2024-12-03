2025 Travel Wishlist: Top destinations recognised as sustainability leaders

Looking for the best destinations that prioritise sustainability? The Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index recently released its 2024 rankings, spotlighting the top 40 eco-conscious destinations worldwide. This index evaluates locations based on four key pillars: destination management, supplier performance, social progress, and environmental performance. Ready to? Here are the top five sustainable destinations from the list.

1. Helsinki, Finland

Finland’s Helsinki tops the list of the world’s most sustainable destinations. This city has numerous green spaces, parks, and clean air. Its efficient public transportation system, including city bikes, trams, buses, and water ferries, enhances the exploring experience.

2. Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg in Sweden has much to offer, like stunning natural gems, a breathtaking archipelago, and botanical gardens. There are also many green havens, which are easily accessible via public transport. One must-visit is Jonsered Gardens, a sprawling 19th-century estate just outside the city with a formal and sustainable kitchen garden.

