Farmers broke police barricades and set up camp at Dalit Prerna Sthal on December 2, 2024, in Noida, India. Led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers from Uttar Pradesh are staging a large protest at the Noida-Delhi border, demanding fair compensation for acquired land. Representatives from the farmers’ association stated that senior government officials assured them of discussions with Uttar Pradesh’s chief secretary.

Image: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images