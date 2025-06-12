Simplifying life through AI is at the heart of our innovation: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau

The recent launch of the OnePlus 13s, the first smartphone in India to support 5.5G connectivity, marks a significant milestone not just for the brand, but also for the country’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

At the heart of OnePlus’s strategy is OnePlus AI, a forward-looking initiative that aims to integrate intelligent features across its product ecosystem. From enhanced signal optimisation for Delhi Metro commuters to Bluetooth connectivity that stretches up to 360 metres, OnePlus is using AI to simplify and elevate everyday experiences. These innovations are part of a broader vision under Project Starlight, a Rs2,000 crore annual investment plan focussed on India-specific R&D, durability, and user-centric design.

In this exclusive email interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shares insights into the company’s long-term vision for India, how it’s leveraging AI and 5G to stay ahead of the curve, and what makes OnePlus a standout in the fiercely competitive premium smartphone market. Edited excerpts:

Q. What is OnePlus's long-term vision for the Indian market, and how does it align with the global strategy?

India is a rapidly growing smartphone market with users constantly striving for brands, offering innovative advancements and reliable after-sales support. The exponential growth of the mid-premium and premium segment further reinforces India’s significance as a priority market for OnePlus. We will continue to deepen our presence here, leveraging brand advantage in the high-end segment to expand market share and solidify position through technological innovation and product differentiation.