Simplifying life through AI is at the heart of our innovation: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau

In an exclusive interaction, the OnePlus CEO shares insights into the company's long-term vision for India and how it's leveraging AI and 5G to stay ahead of the curve
The recent launch of the OnePlus 13s, the first smartphone in India to support 5.5G connectivity, marks a significant milestone not just for the brand, but also for the country’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
At the heart of OnePlus’s strategy is OnePlus AI, a forward-looking initiative that aims to integrate intelligent features across its product ecosystem. From enhanced signal optimisation for Delhi Metro commuters to Bluetooth connectivity that stretches up to 360 metres, OnePlus is using AI to simplify and elevate everyday experiences. These innovations are part of a broader vision under Project Starlight, a Rs2,000 crore annual investment plan focussed on India-specific R&D, durability, and user-centric design.
In this exclusive email interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shares insights into the company’s long-term vision for India, how it’s leveraging AI and 5G to stay ahead of the curve, and what makes OnePlus a standout in the fiercely competitive premium smartphone market. Edited excerpts:
Q. What is OnePlus's long-term vision for the Indian market, and how does it align with the global strategy?
India is a rapidly growing smartphone market with users constantly striving for brands, offering innovative advancements and reliable after-sales support. The exponential growth of the mid-premium and premium segment further reinforces India’s significance as a priority market for OnePlus. We will continue to deepen our presence here, leveraging brand advantage in the high-end segment to expand market share and solidify position through technological innovation and product differentiation.
Q. How does OnePlus ensure its technological advancements meet the specific needs of Indian consumers?
Under Project Starlight, we have committed to launch products that are tailored for the Indian audience. For example, OnePlus 13 Series was the first phone in India to deliver 5.5G connectivity. We've also customised the signal optimisation feature for Delhi Metro, ensuring smooth connectivity for commuters in addition to integrating our Steady Connect feature, extending Bluetooth connectivity up to 360 metres.
Innovative technology thrives when it removes complexities and elevates user experience by simplifying their everyday life operation. We are enhancing AI capabilities and industry-leading performance in both our flagship and Nord series devices to improve user experience. While we won’t be launching a foldable device this year, we are preparing to introduce a more premium flagship product later this year, specifically tailored to meet the needs of the Indian community based on our insights from core users. We will continue to invest in our ecosystem products and, in the coming quarters, will invest in our audio IoT and tablet lineup that offer premium experience at great value. We are also strengthening our retail network with major retailers including Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales.
Q. How does OnePlus integrate 5G, AI, and other emerging technologies into its products, particularly in the context of India?
Through a combination of localised R&D and global partnerships. In India, OnePlus is developing localised features for 5G and AI, such as optimising 5G network performance in collaboration with local operators. We partnered with Jio to launch the OnePlus 13 with 5.5G support in India.
We are also collaborating with global partners like Google Cloud to advance AI technology, driving developments towards Agentic AI. This strategy of combining local needs with global technological partnerships enables us to better integrate emerging technologies into the products.
Q. What is the secret behind OnePlus's success in positioning itself as a high-end and aspirational brand in a competitive market? How does OnePlus differentiate itself from other sister brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Realme, despite sharing the same parent company, BBK Electronics?
OnePlus's success in positioning itself as a high-end and aspirational brand is primarily due to its strict quality control. Despite sharing a parent company with Oppo, Vivo, and Realme, OnePlus differentiates itself by focusing on the high-end market, providing superior user experiences, and strong community support.
Additionally, OnePlus emphasises clean design and high performance, positioning itself as a premium yet value-oriented brand, which helps it stand out in a competitive market. Our community driven approach, coupled with cutting-edge features like OxygenOS, advanced camera capabilities, and optimised 5G performance help us to stand out in delivering exceptional user experience.
Q. What kind of challenges do you face in balancing affordability with high-end features?
The biggest opportunity when balancing affordability with high-end features is maintaining premium performance while offering competitive pricing. And we continue to channelise this by optimising supply chain management, increasing production efficiency, and adopting innovative technologies to reduce costs without compromising performance. Additionally, we work closely with suppliers to ensure a balance between price and quality.
Q. How does the "Make in India" initiative impact your operations? And what are your future investment plans in India?
We actively engage with our local community through co-creation initiatives, ensuring that user feedback directly influences product design and the overall experience. This collaborative approach allows us to continuously refine our offerings, delivering technology that truly resonates with our Indian consumers.
For over half a decade, our Indian community members have been experiencing “Make in India” OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus 10 series was the first OnePlus phone manufactured in India, and we have continued this legacy with our latest launch, the OnePlus 13 series. Our investment under Project Starlight will enable us to expand our R&D capabilities at our Hyderabad centre, empowering us to develop innovative solutions tailored to the Indian audience, focusing on enhancing durability, improving battery life, and addressing specific challenges like green-line issues. Continuing to contribute to the “Make in India” phenomenon, we have signed MoUs with manufacturers here to start local production of Audio and Tablet IoT products.
Q. What is your perspective on the future of the premium smartphone market, and how is OnePlus preparing to maintain its leading position in the Indian market?
The future of the premium smartphone market will place greater emphasis on technological innovation and user experience. In India, OnePlus is focusing on targeting segments above Rs25,000, delivering value and quality to our users.