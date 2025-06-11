Exclusive: Valuation is a point-in-time view; focus on revenue, profits and growth - Cred's Kunal Shah

Fintech platform Cred recently raised $75 million in a fresh funding round led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, alongside existing investors such as Sofina Ventures, QED Innovation Labs and RTP Global. The round values the company at $3.5 billion—a 45 percent drop from its 2022 peak of $6.4 billion.

Despite this valuation drop, founder Kunal Shah remains unfazed. “Valuation is a point-in-time view,” Shah tells Forbes India in an exclusive interview. “What matters is revenue, profitability and growth. I worry about those things.”

The company has shown strong financial momentum, with FY24 revenue rising 66 percent year-on-year to Rs2,473 crore, driven by deeper engagement with its affluent user base and a 58 percent increase in monetised members. Operating losses also narrowed to Rs609 crore from Rs1,024 crore in FY23. The company also reduced customer acquisition costs by 40 percent, thanks to strong organic growth and referrals.

So then why the drop in valuation?

“We’re not publicly listed. So, it’s a choice one has to make for themselves. For me, these are great choices to make—because which company is able to raise capital right now? Very few.” He adds that bringing in long-term investors like sovereign funds is a strategic move: “You want to get some of the sovereigns to own more of your company—it helps from a long-term perspective. You are trying to reset some of these things that you want to do and want to make some aggressive choices.” So, for the 46-year-old, valuation takes a backseat.