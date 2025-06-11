The world's biggest football stadiums by capacity: Top 10 ranked in 2025

Sports have a way of bringing people together, regardless of borders, backgrounds, or beliefs. Among all the sports around the world, football stands out as one of the most passionately loved. Watching the game on TV is one thing, but watching it live makes it even more unforgettable. Being in the stadium with thousands of fans, feeling every moment of highs and lows - that’s something else entirely.

The size of the football stadium, the noise, the cheers, the energy—they all shape the matchday experience. Stadiums are not just massive structures but playgrounds that make history, evoke emotions, and create long-lasting moments.

So if you’ve ever wondered where the crucial football matches occur, we’ve curated the list of the largest football stadiums by capacity, which every fan should know about.

Here’s the list of the top 10 football stadiums by capacity:

Let’s briefly discuss the top 10 football stadiums—the biggest arenas where the sport comes alive.

Rungrado 1st of May Stadium

Opened in May 1989

Country: North Korea

With an estimated capacity of 114,000, Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang tops the list of the largest football stadiums by capacity. Built in 1989, it occupies over 20 hectares of Rungra Island. It is also known as Rungrado May Day Stadium and hosts football matches and national celebrations for people. The stadium has many facilities like a swimming pool, running tracks, a mini golf course, and dorms.

Michigan Stadium

Opened in October 1927

Country: United States

Popularly known as “The Big House,” Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor is the second-largest football stadium in the world, with a capacity of over 107,000 people. It is also the largest football stadium by capacity in the US and regularly draws people beyond its original capacity for big matches. Apart from the Michigan University matches, the stadium has also hosted hockey matches and other major teams, like Real Madrid vs. Manchester United.

Ohio Stadium

Opened in October 1922

Country: United States

The third-largest football stadium by capacity is the Ohio Stadium. Opened in 1922, it accommodates over 102,700 people and has a distinctive horseshoe-shaped architecture. It’s home to passionate Ohio State fans who flock to the location to enjoy the game and vibe. The seating arrangement and design provide a unique and unforgettable experience, especially on a packed day.

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Opened in November 1838

Country: Australia

Founded in 1838, the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) selected the current MCG location in 1853 after trying out other grounds. Though originally built for cricket, the MCG has hosted some of football’s most iconic matches since 1912. With a capacity of 100,000+, MCG is among the largest football stadiums in the world. In 2000, it hosted multiple Olympic football games, which drew over 93,000+ fans.

Camp Nou

Opened in September 1957

Country: Spain

With a capacity of over 99,300, Camp Nou—meaning 'new ground'—is the largest football stadium in Europe and one of the largest in the world. With a five-star Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) status and facilities including a chapel, media rooms, a museum, and club offices, Camp Nou ranks fifth among the top 10 football stadiums by capacity.

FNB Stadium

Opened in October 1989

Country: South Africa

Founded in 1989, FNB underwent a massive upgrade to welcome the 2010 FIFA World Cup finalists in Johannesburg. Its capacity increased from 40,000 to 94,700+, with improved sightlines, new changing rooms, VIP areas, media zones, and a modern basement level. In addition to football matches, FNB also hosts music concerts, food and drink festivals, and other huge celebrations, making it one of the largest football stadiums in the world.

New Administrative Capital Stadium

Opened in January 2024

Country: Egypt

Egypt’s New Administrative Capital is home to Egypt Stadium, part of the country’s new Olympic City. With a capacity of 93,940, it ranks among the top 10 football stadiums and is one of the largest football stadiums in the world. Opened in 2024, it hosted a football match between Egypt and New Zealand during the ACUD Cup - part of the FIFA Series. It looks forward to hosting the Olympics or FIFA World Cup matches in the future.

Rose Bowl Stadium

Opened in October 1922

Country: United States

The Rose Bowl in California, opened in 1922, holds close to 93,000 people, making it one of the top 10 football stadiums by capacity. It's best known for the annual college football games played every New Year’s Day. So far, the venue has hosted five Super Bowls (between 1977 and 1993), two World Cup finals (1994, 1999), the 1998 MLS Cup, Olympic events in 1932 and 1984, and many music concerts.

Cotton Bowl Stadium

Opened in October 1930

Country: United States

Built in 1930 in Dallas, the Cotton Bowl Stadium is the ninth-largest football stadium in the world and has hosted major college football games since 1937. With a current capacity of around 92,100, it remains one of the biggest football stadiums by capacity in the country. The Cotton Bowl has also hosted the 1967 NFL Championship and numerous music concerts.

Wembley Stadium

Opened in March 2007

Country: United Kingdom

Wembley Stadium wraps up the list of the largest football stadiums in the world. With 90,000 seats, it is the biggest football stadium by capacity in the UK and regularly hosts England’s national football team. The Football Association (FA) Cup and UEFA Champions League matches are also held here. It’s also been a venue for the 2012 London Olympic football finals.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the oldest football stadium in the world?

Sandygate, owned by Hallam FC, is the world's oldest football and cricket stadium. It was opened in 1804 in Sheffield, England, with a capacity of only 1,300.\

2. Which is the biggest stadium in India?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is not only India’s but the world’s largest international cricket stadium, with a total capacity of 132,000.

3. When will the next FIFA World Cup be happening?

The FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11, 2026, to July 19, 2026, in 16 cities in the US, Mexico, and Canada.