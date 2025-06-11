EPFO 3.0: New features and upgrades every salaried employee should know

For millions of salaried workers in India, retirement savings are an integral part of monthly financial planning. With fixed contributions from employers and employees, the system ensures financial security long after active employment ends.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) plays a central role in managing provident fund contributions, pension schemes, and insurance benefits for formal sector employees. In December 2024 alone, the EPFO enrolled over 8 lakh new subscribers. Interestingly, the 18-25 age group comprised over half (4.85 lakh) of this figure, reflecting a growing job market and increased awareness of employee benefits.

With growing demand for more seamless digital experiences, the EPFO 3.0 launch marks a significant milestone in how PF services are delivered. In this post, we’ll discuss EPFO 3.0, its new upgrades, and the risks you should be aware of.

What is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is a significant step by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, India, to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of its services for all. Expected to launch this month - June 2025 - this update focuses on streamlining processes such as PF withdrawal and EPF claim settlements, with reduced paperwork and shorter wait times.

You’ll be able to check your PF balance on the UPI platform and transfer money to other bank accounts. You can also update your EPF accounts through OTP verification in simple steps. The goal is to simplify fund access and be more responsive to real-life needs, especially in urgent situations.