Leading entrepreneurs & disruptive brands defining India's new business era

Meet the innovators blending tradition, technology & purpose to shape India's business renaissance
As India steps into a new era of entrepreneurship, a fresh wave of leaders is quietly reshaping the way we build, heal, create, and innovate. In this article, we spotlighting changemakers whose work reflects the spirit of modern Indiaâ€”rooted in expertise, driven by passion, and shaped by purpose. From Umang Sethiâ€™s groundbreaking approach to tensile architecture, to Dr. Khushboo Jhaâ€™s empathetic take on skincare, Dr. Ruchika Singhâ€™s vision for accessible healthcare, Harish Bisamâ€™s tech-led health innovations, and Puja Agarwalâ€™s soulful fashion labelâ€”these are the names defining what the future of Indian business truly looks like.
Umang Sethi â€” Founder & Archineer, Dewan Structure | Redefining Tensile Architecture in India
Umang Sethi, the founder of Divinam Structuray and Umang Sethi Archi+Structs, is transforming Indiaâ€™s tensile architecture landscape through visionary leadership and technical brilliance. Hailing from Jaipur, his academic journey began at NIFT and culminated with an Archineer degree from IMS Bauhaus, Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, Germany. This unique fusion of design and engineering expertise earned him the distinguished title of Archineer.
Over the past 18 years, Umang has steered his companies into multi-crore enterprises, pioneering flexible, lightweight structural solutions for stadiums, commercial hubs, public spaces, and urban landscapes. Under his guidance, the firms integrate cutting-edge materials with innovative design principles, consistently setting new benchmarks in tensile construction.
His groundbreaking contributions have earned both national and international recognition, including a coveted feature in Forbes India. Beyond professional accolades, Umang is a dedicated mentor to young architects, a sustainability advocate, and a passionate champion for education in architectural innovation. Today, Divinam Structuray and Umang Sethi Archi+Structs lead the industry with bespoke solutions and international collaborations, driven by Umangâ€™s relentless pursuit of design excellence. His ability to seamlessly merge form with function has not only redefined Indiaâ€™s tensile architecture sector but also inspired a new generation of structural visionaries.
Dr. Khushboo Jha â€” Founder of One Skin Clinic by K
Dr. Khushboo Jha, MD; Founder of One Skin Clinic by K, is a MBBS, dermatologist and aesthetician who is well renowned for making her clients feel confident in their skin. She masters the skill of combining science with artistry and offers world-class expertise to every consultation. She has bragged various prestigious fellowships in aesthetics as well as skin surgery from the USA and her passion towards skin health is the main driving force.
Her passion for skin health and excellence in medical care was nationally recognized when shewas honoured by the Honâ€™ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Mr. Anurag Thakur, for her outstanding contributions to the field of medicine.
At One Skin Clinic, Dr. Khushbooâ€™s vision is clear, to offer treatments that not only enhanceÂ beauty but restore confidence. From advanced laser treatments and injectables to personalizedÂ anti-aging solutions, sheâ€™s changing the way people experience skin care, making it precise,Â empowering, and deeply personal. Her approach is rooted in empathy, precision, and innovation, building a space where every individual is treated like the only one.
Dr. Ruchika Singh â€” Managing Director, Dr. KNS Memorial Hospital Group
Dr. Ruchika Singh, the known figure amongst medical professionals, MBBS and MD inÂ Radiology, possesses an exceptional as well as distinguished academic and clinicalÂ background. After completing her masters in Radiology, she has further polished her expertiseÂ by earning a prestigious Fellowship in Musculoskeletal Imaging from Harvard University, USA.Â Besides all her clinical expertise, Dr Singh also has an MBA in Healthcare Management fromÂ the very prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB), making her an obvious strong leaderÂ possessing a strategic insight into her work.
Presently, Dr. Ruchika is serving as the Managing Director of Dr. KNS Memorial HospitalÂ Group. She plays a quite pivotal role there for integration of clinical innovation with operationalÂ excellence. Dr. Rupika has played a pivotal role in expanding the groupâ€™s footprint byÂ establishing new super multi-specialty setups across Lucknow, NCR, Barabanki, and AmbedkarÂ Nagar - collectively reaching a capacity of over 3,000 beds.She has a patient-centric approachÂ towards her teachings and tries to inculcate cutting-edge medical care with her compassionateÂ and empathetic service. With a passion for musculoskeletal radiology and a keen interest inÂ healthcare systems, Dr. Singh continues to inspire the next generation of medical professionalsÂ while advancing quality care in Indiaâ€™s healthcare landscape.
Harish Bisam â€” Founder & CEO, Bisam Group | Entrepreneur, Mentor & Global Innovator
Harish Bisam is an accomplished entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience across healthcare, finance, real estate, and technology. As the Founder and CEO of Bisam Group, he leads the development of QuickVitals, a cutting-edge AI health app that allows users to monitor vital signs through their smartphonesâ€”bringing advanced health insights into everyday life.
His career is defined by a strong focus on mentorship, having guided numerous startups through funding, strategic planning, and operational growth. Known for his practical insight and sharp business acumen, Harish is deeply involved in international business, working with organizations across India, Australia, and the Middle East.
Harish was part of the first ever Australian trade delegation to India under Hon Andrew Robb. This delegation is where the seeds for a free trade agreement were sown!
He also founded Hop On Kangaroo, a unique leadership program where students from India travel to Australia to participate in leadership through sportâ€™ program. Harish also co-founded many startupâ€™s like DoctorsPlus, an medical tourism initiative and established funds that invest in diverse projects.
Puja Agarwal â€” Founder & Creative Director, Label Puja Agarwal
Puja Agarwal is the founder and creative mind behind Label Puja Agarwal, a luxury fashion house rooted in quiet strength and thoughtful design. What began with intuitive sketches and a desire to express emotion through clothing has grown into a brand known for its timeless appeal and meaningful connection with women.
Without external investors, the label expanded organicallyâ€”driven by word-of-mouth, curated collections, and a strong focus on quality. Every piece is designed under Pujaâ€™s direction, with skilled artisans handling production to ensure authenticity at every step.
Today, Label Puja Agarwal stands as a profitable, self-sustained brand with a loyal and growing clientele. The business runs on intention rather than scale, serving women who value elegance, comfort, and emotional connection in their clothing. Guided by Pujaâ€™s belief that fashion should feel personalâ€”not performativeâ€”the brand continues to build a quiet legacy defined by feeling, craftsmanship, and enduring style.
The pages slugged â€˜Brand Connectâ€™ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.