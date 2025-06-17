Leading entrepreneurs & disruptive brands defining India's new business era

As India steps into a new era of entrepreneurship, a fresh wave of leaders is quietly reshaping the way we build, heal, create, and innovate. In this article, we spotlighting changemakers whose work reflects the spirit of modern Indiaâ€”rooted in expertise, driven by passion, and shaped by purpose. From Umang Sethiâ€™s groundbreaking approach to tensile architecture, to Dr. Khushboo Jhaâ€™s empathetic take on skincare, Dr. Ruchika Singhâ€™s vision for accessible healthcare, Harish Bisamâ€™s tech-led health innovations, and Puja Agarwalâ€™s soulful fashion labelâ€”these are the names defining what the future of Indian business truly looks like.

Umang Sethi â€” Founder & Archineer, Dewan Structure | Redefining Tensile Architecture in India

Umang Sethi, the founder of Divinam Structuray and Umang Sethi Archi+Structs, is transforming Indiaâ€™s tensile architecture landscape through visionary leadership and technical brilliance. Hailing from Jaipur, his academic journey began at NIFT and culminated with an Archineer degree from IMS Bauhaus, Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, Germany. This unique fusion of design and engineering expertise earned him the distinguished title of Archineer.

Over the past 18 years, Umang has steered his companies into multi-crore enterprises, pioneering flexible, lightweight structural solutions for stadiums, commercial hubs, public spaces, and urban landscapes. Under his guidance, the firms integrate cutting-edge materials with innovative design principles, consistently setting new benchmarks in tensile construction.

His groundbreaking contributions have earned both national and international recognition, including a coveted feature in Forbes India. Beyond professional accolades, Umang is a dedicated mentor to young architects, a sustainability advocate, and a passionate champion for education in architectural innovation. Today, Divinam Structuray and Umang Sethi Archi+Structs lead the industry with bespoke solutions and international collaborations, driven by Umangâ€™s relentless pursuit of design excellence. His ability to seamlessly merge form with function has not only redefined Indiaâ€™s tensile architecture sector but also inspired a new generation of structural visionaries.