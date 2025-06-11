Photo of the day: LA protests

Members of the clergy and other protestors place flowers at the feet of a California National Guardsman stationed outside federal buildings near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, amid ongoing protests in response to federal immigration operations. US President Donald Trump on June 10 claimed Los Angeles was being invaded by a "foreign enemy" and vowed to "liberate" the city after days of protests sparked by immigration raids. Trump has deployed thousands of troops, including 700 active duty US Marines, to Los Angeles, despite California authorities saying the move is unnecessary and will inflame the situation.

Image: Robyn Beck / AFP