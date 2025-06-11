Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: LA protests

Photo of the day: LA protests

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 11, 2025 01:47:41 PM IST
Updated: Jun 11, 2025 01:50:39 PM IST

Members of the clergy and other protestors place flowers at the feet of a California National Guardsman stationed outside federal buildings near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, amid ongoing protests in response to federal immigration operations. US President Donald Trump on June 10 claimed Los Angeles was being invaded by a "foreign enemy" and vowed to "liberate" the city after days of protests sparked by immigration raids. Trump has deployed thousands of troops, including 700 active duty US Marines, to Los Angeles, despite California authorities saying the move is unnecessary and will inflame the situation.

Image: Robyn Beck / AFP

How to manage cyber risk in AI LLM-driven pharmaceutical supply chains
X