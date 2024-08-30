Razorpay doubles down on merchant onboarding, omni-channel presence

The fintech plans to expand its POS market share, besides expanding international payments solutions across Southeast Asia
Fintech unicorn Razorpay is fast gaining strength in areas beyond its core online payments business. The company, which launched India’s first biometric authentication with Mastercard at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, is building on its omni-channel strategy with increased offline presence and has doubled down on onboarding new merchants this year to process online payments, its CEO and co-founder Harshil Mathur told Forbes India, on the sidelines of the GFF 2024.