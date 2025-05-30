Musk's advisory stint under Trump: Turning points and tensions

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he is leaving his role in the US government, in which he was tasked with reducing federal spending, shortly after his first major break with Donald Trump over the president's signature spending bill.

While classified as a "special government employee" and "senior advisor to the president," the South African-born tycoon has left indelible marks on American politics as Trump's most visible backer.

The 'Nazi' salute

Being Trump's right-hand man took on a new meaning when the world's richest person made headlines by dramatically throwing out his arm—twice—at a rally celebrating Trump's January 20 inauguration.

Standing at a podium bearing the presidential seal, Musk's right arm was straight, his hand open, his palm facing down. Historians agreed with Democratic politicians that the sharp gesture looked exactly like a Nazi salute.

The Tesla boss—whose electric vehicles were soon dubbed "swasticars" by critics—dismissed the claims, posting on his X social media platform: "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."