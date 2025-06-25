In defense of Aamchi Mumbai: The can't-stop-won't-stop heart of India

The City of Dreams empowers people with its DNA of entrepreneurship, and is steadily and powerfully becoming a tech force to reckon with I’ve always believed you should build where your heart is. And mine has always been in Mumbai.

Mumbai is where I grew up, where I fell in love with sports (thanks, Greenlawns High School, MSLTA, Azad and Oval Maidans, all the Gymkhanas, CCI and Wankhede).

I studied at Sevenoaks (London), then UPenn and Columbia Business School, but returned to my city, my home. When choosing where to start Dream11, I chose Mumbai because I’d rather be a big fish in a medium pond than a small fish in a big pond (Bengaluru). It is in Mumbai where I dreamt, like millions of others, of doing something big, which manifested into Dream11 and Dream Sports. And so, we chose to build it right here, in the organised-yet-chaotic, caffeinated, can’t-stop-won’t-stop heart of India: Aamchi Mumbai.

Now, when people ask me why we didn’t move to Bengaluru, the OG startup capital, or Delhi, the national powerhouse, I smile. Because what Mumbai gave us wasn’t just the beautiful coast; it gave us a lot more: Highest safety for women, a city that never sleeps, super-fast internet (thanks Jio), and skyline views. It powered us with its DNA of entrepreneurship, grit and a dhandha culture that’s as exciting as a super over of an Indian Premier League final.

Mumbai is often called out for its high rentals and traffic, but the Government of Maharashtra is changing that narrative. With transformative projects like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Mumbai Metro, commute times have halved, access has improved, and previously distant areas are now viable places to live. These developments are not just easing movement, they're also reshaping how we live and work in the city. I see the suburbs and emerging pockets like Navi Mumbai evolving into our own Brooklyn and Queens—affordable, connected and full of promise. As India's financial capital, Mumbai has long been home to the country's biggest names in finance. With the city now emerging as a leading startup hub, surpassing Bengaluru last year in total funding, access to capital, mentorship and strategic advice is becoming truly unmatched. We are not here to compete, but to collaborate with other cities. As we work towards fulfilling our prime minister's vision of a $1 trillion digital economy, India needs multiple thriving tech hubs—Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc. I co-founded the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) to spotlight the city's rapidly growing tech ecosystem. Mumbai is the powerhouse across finance, retail, media, entertainment, pharma, sports, gaming, real estate, health care, hospitality and telecom, and now, it's making bold strides in artificial intelligence (AI). After all, "naam mein hi AI hai". MumbAI is poised to lead AI implementation across these industries. With the potential to drive 15 percent of the city's GDP growth and attract $450 billion in FDI, Mumbai's AI startup ecosystem isn't just aiming high, it's laying down a blueprint for the future. TEAM launched Mumbai Tech Week (MTW), held at the Jio World Convention Centre to spotlight the city's accelerating tech momentum. Its second edition in 2025 drew over 10,000 attendees and was recognised as Asia's largest AI event. More than just a tech conference, MTW 2025 sparked meaningful dialogue on the responsible scaling of AI, capturing the spirit of Mumbai: Ambitious, inclusive and always ahead of the curve. In doing so, Mumbai isn't just joining the global conversation on AI, it's also helping lead it. Hackathons play a pivotal role in transforming cities into thriving technology hubs. They catalyse innovation, accelerate talent development, and energise startup ecosystems. MumbaiHacks by TEAM is a striking example of this power in action. More than just a hackathon, it's a bold declaration of Mumbai's rising ambition to become a global hub for AI and emerging technology. In a landmark moment, MumbaiHacks has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the 'Most Participants in a Generative AI Hackathon', with 1,460 hackers selected from nearly 3,000 applications. It was not only the first and only hackathon in India—and the world—to set this record, but also a defining milestone and the foundation for a dynamic, solutions-driven tech community in Mumbai. Finally, let's talk sports. When we were building Dream11, a lot of people thought we were a gaming app. But we were always building a tech product for sports fans. And where better to do that than Mumbai? Think sports, think Mumbai. It's the home of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Indian Super League, the Pro Kabaddi League—and broadcasting giants like Jio, Star and Sony. MS Dhoni's iconic World Cup-winning six? Mumbai. India's ODI World Cup victory parade? Marine Drive. From gully cricket to the Women's Premier League, and now the Rugby Premier League, this city doesn't just play sports—it lives and breathes it. Mumbai doesn't lay out the red carpet, except for our Bollywood superstars. But it gives you a launchpad. The City of Dreams is quietly, steadily and powerfully becoming a tech force to reckon with. Dream Sports was built not just in Mumbai, but because of Mumbai.