Jahnavi Phalkey, Infosys Prize winner, on her journey as a science historian

In this episode, Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director of the Science Gallery Bengaluru, talks about how she got to be a historian of science and technology. She also talks about the interplay of various factors that have influenced scientific research in India, and her aspiration that the Science Gallery should become a welcoming space for young people to explore whatever fascinates them, be it math, gaming, or theatre, free of expectations