Marriott International launches global midscale brand in India, adds 115 properties to existing portfolio

Marriott International announced the launch of a new global collection brand, especially for midscale and upscale hotel segments, called Series by Marriott, on Thursday.

As part of a founding deal struck with Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL), its flagship brands—The Fern, The Fern Residency, and The Fern Habitat—will now become a part of Series by Marriott, marking India as the first market for the launch of its new brand. This would allow the hospitality brand to bring regionally popular hotel brands under its umbrella while letting them retain their original identity, said Rajeev Menon, president – Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

He also disclosed that the company is making a small equity investment of an undisclosed amount in CHPL.

The hospitality chain headquartered in the US runs hotels like JW Marriott, Westin, W, and other brands. Globally, it has approximately 9,500 properties under 30 brands spanning 144 countries and territories. In South Asia, comprising India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, it has over 171 properties across 17 brands.

CHPL brings 115 properties and 8,000 rooms to the table, adding a huge portfolio to Marriott's existing brands that will gradually be converted into long-term franchise agreements with the hotel chain.