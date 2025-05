Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav (centre) and his teammates celebrate their win against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21, 2025. A late blitzkrieg by Yadav, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 43 balls, helped MI secure the last playoff spot of IPL 2025, ending DC's dreams.

Image: Punit Paranjpe / AFP