Switzerland moves to rein in Booking.com's hotel commissions

Switzerland's price watchdog on Wednesday ordered travel platform Booking.com to lower its "abusively high" hotel commissions by almost one quarter.

The price regulator said in a statement that it had contacted the US-owned platform to seek an amicable solution, but that the effort had been unsuccessful "despite intense negotiations".

The watchdog said that after an analysis, it had concluded that "the commission rates applied by the company to Swiss hotels were abusively high".

It ordered Booking.com to lower its commission rates by almost one quarter on average within three months.

The measure aims to "enhance the competitiveness of Swiss hotels in an environment of intense international competition, while indirectly reducing the financial burden borne by customers of the platform", the watchdog said.