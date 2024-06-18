Thoughtfulness is luxury, not the marble used: Relais & Châteaux's Laurent Gardinier

The president of the luxury hotel association talks about how a focus on local culture, sustainability, culinary excellence, and social responsibility is driving the group's future
If you’ve ever tucked yourself into a fluffy hotel bed only to discover the light switch is on the other side of the room, you have a frustration in common with Laurent Gardinier. The president of luxury hotel association Relais & Châteaux, Gardinier is also the co-owner of the Domaine Les Crayères hotel in Reims, France, and the Michelin-starred restaurant Le Taillevent in Paris—so it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about hospitality.
