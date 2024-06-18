This week in pictures: Circling the square



Amidst an acute water shortage, residents wait for the arrival of a tanker to collect water during a hot day in New Delhi on June 13, 2024. Over the last week, an intense heatwave has been sweeping through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Delhi is on red alert for a heatwave as it sizzles with a 'feels-like' temperature of 50 degrees C.





Worshippers walk around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's sacred city of Mecca on June 13, 2024, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Pilgrims have died from heatstroke in Mecca as the mercury soared above 46 degrees C, and many of the rituals are performed outdoors and on foot, a challenge for the elderly.





Smoke plumes rising from fires in a field near Katzrin in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights caused by rockets launched from southern Lebanon on June 13, 2024, amidst ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. This attack, using drones, is the largest since the two sides started exchanging fire in the wake of Israel's war against the besieged Gaza Strip in early October last year.





Children ride donkeys carrying jerrycans to fill up water from a cistern amid a water shortage and soaring temperatures at a makeshift camp for people who fled fighting between Yemen's Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government forces in the village of Hays in Yemen's western province of Hodeida on June 13, 2024. The rate of acute malnutrition among women and children in Yemen remained among the highest in the world, with 2.2 million children under the age of 5 requiring treatment for acute malnutrition.





France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after clashing head-on with Austria's Kevin Danso during Euro 2024 Soccer match in Dusseldorf Arena, Germany, on June 17, 2024. France secured a narrow 1-0 win, but Mbappe had to exit with a broken nose and will have to wear a protective mask if he plays on at the tournament





A Palestinian girl with her knees in bandages holds a piece of dough to her chest as she walks along a street in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip, on June 13, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. For the first time, the United Nations secretary-general added the Israeli armed forces to the "list of shame" of warring parties committing grave violations against children in armed conflict.





Hungarian pupils pose with Rubik's Cubes during a flashmob in Budapest on June 12, 2024, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hungarian architect Erno Rubik's invention. In 1974, Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik created the first prototype of a movable cube made out of small wooden blocks, held together by a unique mechanism. One of the world's top-selling puzzles, more than 500 million copies of the cult object have been sold, not counting the myriad counterfeits.





A fan holds portraits of K-pop boyband BTS member Jin during 2024 FESTA, an event for fans of BTS, a day after Jin was discharged from the South Korean army after 18 months of military service, in Seoul, South Korea, on June 13, 2024. Jin reunited with his band members, who serenaded him with a saxophone version of their hit song, Dynamite.





An AC-130J Ghostrider flies during a joint live-fire exercise between South Korean and US special forces in Taebaek, South Korea, June 17, 2024. The drill comes as tensions are rising over North Korea's recent launches of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea.





A Ukrainian serviceman from an anti-drone mobile air defence unit keeps watch near a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft cannon, awaiting Russian kamikaze drones, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kherson region, Ukraine on June 11, 2024. Russia has created the world's first ground-based FPV kamikaze drone, controlled using a joystick and FPV helmet, according to a Sputnik report





A group of Cuban schoolkids look at the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, part of the Russian naval detachment visiting Cuba, docked at Havana's harbour on June 14, 2024. The unusual deployment of the Russian military so close to the United States, particularly the powerful submarine, comes amid major tensions over the war in Ukraine, where the Western-backed government is fighting a Russian invasion.





(From left) President of the European Council Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz look at the sky during a flag ceremony with paratroopers at Borgo Egnazia Golf Club San Domenico as part of the G7 Summit hosted by Italy in Apulia region, on June 13, 2024. Leaders of the G7 wealthy nations gathered in southern Italy this week against the backdrop of global and political turmoil, with boosting support for Ukraine at the top of the agenda.





A supporter of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits to enter the West Palm Convention Center for a campaign rally as Trump celebrates his 78th birthday in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 14, 2024. Trump has promised if reelected, he'll carry out mass deportations, end birthright citizenship and reinstitute his prohibition on people entering the US from certain Muslim-majority nations.





People arrive to cast their ballots at a polling station in the European parliamentary elections on June 09, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. EU lawmaking is set to get complicated after its mixed results—a surge in support for far-right parties in France, Germany, and Austria tempered by strong support for centrist and left-wing groups in other countries.

