Bad roads, good places, great cars: Luxury SUVs go off the road

As the sales of luxury SUVs surge in India, some owners are taking them out of their urban comfort zone and onto roads the vehicles are actually built for
There are those who drive, and those who drive. This story is about the latter.
Given the surge in luxury vehicles in India, including SUVs, catching a glimpse of several in a day has become commonplace in the big cities. Commonplace also is seeing them standing at traffic signals, crawling through congested roads, navigating unruly autorickshaws and two-wheelers, or simply parked—squeaky clean—in the parking lots of high-rise buildings and malls. Vehicles that are built to take on the toughest of roads—or none at all—and the most challenging of weathers are often rarely taken out of the comfort zones of their owners.
(This story appears in the 14 June, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)