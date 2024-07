Agnikul Cosmos made a bit of Indian spacefaring history with the successful test of their Agnibaan SOrTeD (sub orbital technology demonstrator) rocket, which lifted off and flew as intended, on May 30. In this episode, recorded on June 6, Co-Founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran and early investor Vishesh Rajaram, founding managing partner of Speciale Invest, offer a glimpse behind the scenes and into what was going on in their minds