Low prices aren't the only thing travellers look for when booking accommodation

When looking for vacation accommodation, people often want to have their cake and eat it, expecting glowing reviews, a great price—even lower with non-refundable options—and free airport transfers. In short, it's not just about finding the most attractive price, but above all the best value for money. These days, value for money is not just about location and comfort. It's also about the extras that vacationers can get at the time of booking.