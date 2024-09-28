Low prices aren't the only thing travellers look for when booking accommodation





An ultra-competitive price is no longer enough to convince travelers to choose this or that accommodation option. In the search for the best value for money, they might also look for extras like an exceptional breakfast, a shuttle to the airport or late check-out.



When looking for vacation accommodation, people often want to have their cake and eat it, expecting glowing reviews, a great price—even lower with non-refundable options—and free airport transfers. In short, it's not just about finding the most attractive price, but above all the best value for money. These days, value for money is not just about location and comfort. It's also about the extras that vacationers can get at the time of booking.





Indeed, breakfast is the most popular add-on for travelers, according to Booking.com research involving 32,000 travelers in 32 countries. And 45% of them are prepared to pay more for breakfast if they can be sure of its quality. So hosts and hoteliers certainly can't just rely on offering exceptionally comfortable bedding or the latest furniture in the room (although that's always nice!).And we're not talking about a simple buffet of croissants, scrambled eggs and cold cuts. Vacationers are more likely to choose a particular establishment if it offers a breakfast selection featuring quality, preferably local, products. People want to see foods they're not used to having in their cupboards at home. In other words, cheap tea and jam are not going to be a winning combination.But travelers don't just think with their stomachs. In their quest for a comprehensive, time-saving digital experience, the other extra that appeals to them is more surprising -- local activities and tours. Twenty-six percent of travelers are keen to take advantage of these add-ons, especially if they can get discounts or even free admission. Clearly, a hotelier can't just offer a spa area or swimming pool to win over guests, even if these indoor activities still appeal to 25% of those questioned. These services need to become part of a broader tourism portfolio, in the same way that Airbnb has extended its business to include “experiences” offered by locals (an offer that had been paused but which has recently relaunched).Other attractive add-ons include shuttles or taxi services (24%) and flexible departures for late check-outs (23%).