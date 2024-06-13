Luxury wellness: HNIs are shelling out big bucks to rejuvenate

HNIs are willing to travel miles to address health concerns and rejuvenate, with treatments for anti-ageing, stress management, weightloss management, and more, led by the younger generation, who take their health very seriously
“It feels like you are in your mother’s womb, it was the best experience of my life,” says Rashida Cutlerywala on experiencing Japanese hydrotherapy Watsu for the first time. It was in September 2023, during her three-day trip to Six Senses Vana in Dehradun, that she tried the therapy. Watsu involves stretches, massages and acupressure that the therapist gives in warm water. “I was crying by the end of it,” adds Cutlerywala, the founder of Haute Chutney, which hosts lifestyle events.
