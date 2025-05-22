Ads come to Google's AI search in push to stay ahead of OpenAI

Google said Wednesday it is beginning to weave advertisements into its new AI Mode for online search, a strategic move to counter the challenge posed by ChatGPT as the primary source for online answers.

The integration of advertising has been a key question surrounding the immense popularity of generative artificial intelligence chatbots, which have largely avoided interrupting the user experience with ads.

However, advertising remains Google's financial bedrock, accounting for over two-thirds of its revenue. The rising popularity of chatbots has sparked concern on Wall Street regarding Google's future earnings.

Google's AI Mode, unveiled Tuesday, is perceived as the company's direct response to the escalating threat of ChatGPT siphoning off search queries and undermining Google's established business model.

The new mode will facilitate a more conversational interaction with Google during search queries, providing answers in diverse formats, such as video, audio or graphs.