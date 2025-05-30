How can Ola Electric get its spark back?

The empire seems to be finally striking back.

After years of being the country’s largest electric two-wheeler maker, Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric seems to have found itself on unfamiliar turf. Its market share has been slipping, with incumbents Bajaj and TVS taking away market share. It has not helped that the two-wheeler maker had been hit by customer complaints, forcing even the government to step in.

To compound matters, Ola’s losses for the quarter between January and March this year grew by more than 100 percent compared to the year-ago period. Deliveries of vehicles halved to 51,375 units from 115,000 units. Net loss for the January-March quarter stood at Rs 870 crore while revenue from operations fell 62 percent.

“As we have transitioned from a private to a public company, we must also manage operating risk in a slightly more mature way,” Bhavish Agarwal said in its earnings call on May 29. “So, that lesson has been well learned by everybody at Ola Electric. Going forward, you will see us be deeper as well as thoughtful about capital allocation and operating risk.”

In May, Ola’s market share slipped to 20 percent, down from 22.1 percent in April, according to data from the government-run Vahan portal. In contrast, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto gained, accounting for 25 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively, despite marginal dips in volumes.