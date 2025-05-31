From Forbes India's 16th anniversary edition to RBI's bullish annual report, our top stories of the week

In this week's newsletter, also read about the looming longevity revolution in healthcare; strategies for India's next-gen business scions navigating a volatile world; Mela Ventures' bet on deep tech, and much more
Forbes India is celebrating its 16th anniversary with a special issue dedicated to the opportunities hidden in disruptions. We are bringing you three of the sixteen essays in this week's newsletter. You can read the rest by subscribing to get your copy. First up is a column written by Deepak Saini, a professor at IISc and convenor of the Longevity India Initiative. Silicon Valley tech millionaire Bryan Johnson has been dedicated to pursue a path that will let him live forever. His experiments to improve longevity have inspired many and has also raised questions in equal measure. There are a few takers in India as well. In his column, Saini, who is also the lead investigator at ICMR Centre for Advanced Research on Aging, argues that India must urgently shift its focus from disease management to wellness optimisation as India’s healthcare industry finds itself on the cusp of a disruptive transformation. Check out the column to understand why Saini believes Indian players have both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead the charge, if they start preparing now.
Artificial intelligence's invasion of human lives has to be one of the biggest disruptions of the 21st century so far. Every tech company worth its salt wants to win this race to conquer the world with the help of AI. That means having an original thought. But as AI reshapes everything from finance to filmmaking, the question India must now answer is: should it continue copying imported AI models, or build its own foundational, AI-native enterprises? Follow-up would be: What does it take to move from being an integrator of technology to becoming an originator? In this thought-provoking piece, Dev Khare, partner at Lightspeed, explores whether India’s tech ecosystem is ready to birth an AI bellwether of global repute. He asks Indian creators and innovators to dig in their heels, lean on desi 'jugaad', and carve out a distinctly local, scalable, and sovereign AI path.
If you are a family in movies, music, or the arts, and your kids follow the same path, they must deal with the ‘nepo baby’ tag; however, the script changes when it comes to family businesses. The next-gen is encouraged to follow the footsteps, expected to grow the businesses, and secure the future for generations to come. The Indian economy has thrived because of its strong family businesses. But they are also not immune to the changing tides, shifting global alliances, tech disruptions, and generational transitions. That comes with the mandate to modernise legacy systems, align values with investors, and globalise operations. Nupur Pavan Bang, director of ICAI's Centre of Excellence and Professor Kavil Ramachandran of Indian School of Business, outline how new-age scions can steward their inherited empires in a "BANI" environment. Do read to understand what that and the "FAMILY" framework entails.
The Reserve Bank of India’s latest annual report portrays cautious optimism. Growth is holding steady, inflation appears under control, and the banking system remains well-capitalised. But beneath the surface, the RBI is acutely aware of global uncertainties, the fiscal pressures of welfare spending, and the complex dance of maintaining rupee stability while fuelling capital inflows. The report underscores India’s relative macroeconomic strength, while also flagging risks that demand continued policy agility. Here are the key takeaways from the 318-page annual report on how the domestic economy will likely weather global turbulence and chart its growth trajectory in the coming months.
In the latest Forbes India Tech Conversation podcast episode, N Krishnakumar, founding managing partner at Mela Ventures, a technology-focused VC firm in Bengaluru, talks about how the deep tech landscape is evolving as AI rapidly becomes mainstream. He gives us a quick update on some of the companies in Mela's portfolio from its first fund, some contrarian lessons from those investments, and also talks about plans for the firm's second fund, which he expects to be in the ballpark of Rs. 1,000 crore. Tune in.
The sharp surge in US bond yields—driven by a ballooning fiscal deficit, rising debt levels, and Moody’s downgrade of the US credit outlook—has sent ripples across global financial markets. While India may appear relatively insulated, the spillover effects are real. Elevated US yields often trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, weaken local currencies, and raise borrowing costs. The bond market, usually a barometer of deeper structural risks, tells a story that equity markets have yet to price in fully. The concern for India, which has benefited from resilient domestic demand and strong foreign inflows, now shifts to how long that shield can hold.
In this peculiar reflection from SPJIMR’s Indian School of Development Management, “flow” and “wisdom” are used as metaphors to explore two distinct yet essential leadership modes. Flow thrives in spontaneity, instinct, and adaptability—think rapid decision-making and embracing uncertainty. Wisdom, on the other hand, leans on contemplation, accumulated experience, and mindful restraint. The piece challenges leaders to recognise when to tune into each. The best leaders, it argues, are those who can strike a balance between improvisation and insight.