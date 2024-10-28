TVS, Bajaj, Hero are growing in the EV market. Can Ola keep its throne?

iQube is sprinting, Chetak is galloping and Vida is revving up. The OGs of the two-wheeler industry—TVS, Bajaj and Hero—have been growing in the electric vehicle
The leaders were sluggish in slipping out of the ICE (internal combustion engine) age. While Bajaj and TVS ambled into the EV (electric vehicles) party with Chetak and iQube, respectively, in January 2020, Hero—the biggest two-wheeler player in volumes—made a slow-motion entry with Vida in October 2022. EV, decried analysts and auto pundits, was not a game for heavyweights of the petrol two-wheeler industry. The incumbents—Hero Electric, Okinawa and Ampere—were well entrenched by FY21, and by FY22 they beefed up their presence by capturing close to 60 percent of market share.
