How safe are the cars you are driving on Indian roads?

Expressways in India have speed limits of 120 kmph for passenger vehicles. Highways have speed limits of 100 kmph. Car speedometers show that the vehicle can be driven at maximum speeds of between 180 kmph and 220 kmph (depending on the car model). But safety ratings for passenger vehicles in India are given after conducting crash tests at a maximum speed of 64 kmph.
(This story appears in the 01 November, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)