Forbes India's latest issue pays a rich homage to legendary business leader Ratan Tata who was also crucial in changing the future of India's automobile industry. The auto special would have been incomplete without mentioning his vision for Indian families as Tata Motors launched Nano and Indica. In this podcast, Manu Balachandran talks about Tata's impact, the current status of the Indian auto industry, and Mahindra and Mahindra's bet with Thar Roxx