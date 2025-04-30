Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Sun Pharma's Quiet Architect: Inside Dilip Shanghvi's vision

Sun Pharma's Quiet Architect: Inside Dilip Shanghvi's vision

By Naini Thaker Forbes India Staff
In the latest episode of Inside Forbes India Podcast, Naini Thaker discusses her deep-dive profile on Dilip Shanghvi, the low-key founder of Sun Pharma, India's largest pharmaceutical company. Starting with just $200, Shanghvi's strategic focus on chronic therapies and acquisitions helped shape Sun Pharma into a global force. The conversation explores how the company weathered challenges by doubling down on R&D and pivoting toward complex specialty drugs. Here's how Shanghvi's leadership is marked by humility and a focus on patient care rather than wealth accumulation

