Prime minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express to inaugurate the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on June 6, 2025. Aimed at bolstering connectivity in the region, the PM also inaugurated the Chenab Railway Bridge, a record-setting structure that now stands as the tallest railway arch bridge in the world.

Image: PTI Photo