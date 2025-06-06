Trump vs Musk: BFFs (not forever): A timeline

For over a week, billionaire businessman Elon Musk has been publicly criticising one of US President Donald Trump’s key legislative efforts—a major government spending bill—and has been actively campaigning against its passage.

The situation reached a boiling point on Thursday, June 5, when Trump, during a meeting with the German Chancellor in the Oval Office, openly expressed his frustration and disappointment with Musk. In response, Musk launched a barrage of accusations on X (formerly Twitter), even going so far as to imply—without offering any evidence—that Trump may be linked to unreleased documents involving the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump didn’t hold back either. He responded by accusing Musk of having "gone CRAZY", claiming that Musk had been asked to leave his advisory role in the administration. Trump also threatened to pull federal contracts from Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.

Read: Why Tesla may have found the best man in the popular and ethically straightforward Vaibhav Taneja



The public fallout has had financial consequences as well. Tesla’s stock plunged by 14 percent, pushing the company’s valuation below the $1 trillion mark.