From Forbes India's list of 30 Indian minds leading AI, to the country's defence dreams: Here are our top stories of the week

In an era when artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping economies and redefining the future of work, India has emerged as a formidable force in the global AI ecosystem. Recognising this reality, Forbes India and Accel have launched ‘30 Indian minds leading the AI revolution’, a curated, non-ranked list recognising individuals whose work is pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. Meet the 30 individuals who are not just participants, but trailblazers.
The private sector—including global giants Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia—is collaborating with Indian startups and institutions to advance AI applications. Companies like Qure.ai and Wipro’s AI Research Lab focus on agriculture, health care, and finance, whereas startups like Cropin and Sarvam innovate in precision farming and conversational AI. Is India evolving from an AI adopter to an AI leader? Read more.
The Indian startup ecosystem is often captivated by the allure of the unicorn status, where rapid valuation growth is celebrated as the ultimate achievement. However, this focus often distracts founders from building businesses that are profitable, resilient, and built to last. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder and executive chairman of Info Edge, elaborates on the various fundamental shifts required to prioritise sustainability in business. Read more to find out.
In an increasingly warming world, where, according to a 2023 International Energy Agency report, India is projected to have more than a billion air conditioners by 2050, people and companies are working towards adopting alternative solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions and more warming, but also reduce power bills.
These include companies using traditional and natural cooling products like terracotta or khus to building energy-efficient cooling solutions, all designed to optimise energy consumption and minimise environmental impact. Explore the sustainable solutions, the economics behind them, and more.
In many ways, it’s a win for India’s defence manufacturing ambitions. After all, it’s the first time that the fuselage—the long hollow tube that holds all the pieces of an airplane together, or the main body—of the French multi-role fighter jet Rafale, is being produced outside France.
On June 5, France-based Dassault Aviation announced that the Tata Group-owned Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will build the fuselage of the aircraft. But is it enough for India's defence dreams? Find out more.
Celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title in 18 years were marred by tragedy as at least 11 people were killed and 47 injured at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans cascaded there for the victory celebrations. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the mishap was triggered by the presence of nearly 2 to 3 lakh fans trying to enter a stadium that has a capacity of about 35,000.
This is not the first time that sports fanaticism and administrative failure have resulted in a crowd rush and the loss of lives. Forbes India recounts some of the major stadium tragedies. Read here to find out.
