From Forbes India's list of 30 Indian minds leading AI, to the country's defence dreams: Here are our top stories of the week

1. Forbes India’s 30 Indian minds leading AI revolution

In an era when artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping economies and redefining the future of work, India has emerged as a formidable force in the global AI ecosystem. Recognising this reality, Forbes India and Accel have launched ‘30 Indian minds leading the AI revolution’, a curated, non-ranked list recognising individuals whose work is pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. Meet the 30 individuals who are not just participants, but trailblazers.

2. Paving the way

The private sector—including global giants Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia—is collaborating with Indian startups and institutions to advance AI applications. Companies like Qure.ai and Wipro’s AI Research Lab focus on agriculture, health care, and finance, whereas startups like Cropin and Sarvam innovate in precision farming and conversational AI. Is India evolving from an AI adopter to an AI leader? Read more.

3. The startup story

The Indian startup ecosystem is often captivated by the allure of the unicorn status, where rapid valuation growth is celebrated as the ultimate achievement. However, this focus often distracts founders from building businesses that are profitable, resilient, and built to last. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder and executive chairman of Info Edge, elaborates on the various fundamental shifts required to prioritise sustainability in business. Read more to find out.

Discover:

4. Sustainable solutions