AI unlocks new avenues for creativity, strategy, leadership: Salesforce's Srini Tallapragada

In a rapidly emerging agentic landscape, developers sit at the centre of transformation, and while AI raises valid questions about the future of their work, it isn't completely replacing developers. Rather, it's redefining their role and unlocking new opportunities, the president and chief engineering officer of Salesforce writes
I
n a rapidly emerging agentic landscape, developers sit at the centre of transformation. While artificial intelligence (AI) raises valid questions about the future of their work, it isn’t completely replacing developers. Rather, it’s redefining their role, unlocking new opportunities for creativity, strategy and leadership.
This shift is particularly significant for India. With one of the world’s fastest-growing developer ecosystems and a rapidly expanding talent base, India is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation by building next-generation agents faster and smarter.
AI agents, for example, can be used to program a new component to enable capabilities for a given program, while developers review the output and adjust it to improve the accuracy and reliability of the code. They can do code reviews and compliance checks. Agents can even be used to analyse and modernise legacy software to identify code that’s already used elsewhere in the organisation, so developers don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time.
In this new reality, developers will take on broader supervisory roles orchestrating AI agents, guiding their behaviour, refining their outputs, and ensuring ethical, scalable results. Success will require a shift from syntax to systems design, context management, product thinking and long-term planning.
Also read: India is evolving from an AI adopter to AI leader. Here's how
For India, the message is clear: Developers must lean into this shift, while CIOs and IT leaders need to invest in robust upskilling initiatives, peer learning communities, and a culture that encourages experimentation and innovation.
Organisations that provide their teams with both resources and confidence will lead the agentic era. And that leadership can drive inclusive growth, spark global innovation and unlock the full potential of the digital economy for generations to come.
(This story appears in the 13 June, 2025 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)