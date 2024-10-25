Ultraviolette: Building a performance EV bike in India for the world

The Indian market is well on its way to embracing electric two-wheelers and Ultraviolette—with its new motorcycle and design inspired by aerospace—is optimistic about their increased adoption
This year, Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan and team Ultraviolette released the next iteration of their F77 electric performance motorcycle—the F77 Mach 2. With it, they announced three levels of traction control, and 10 levels of regenerative braking, a function that’s important to extracting more range from electric vehicles (EV).
The bike offers 40.2 horsepower, 100NM of torque, top speed of 155 kmph and a maximum of 323 km per charge. As with its predecessor, for the top specs, buyers need to choose the ‘Recon’ variant. The bikes are offered in two shades each of red and grey, one yellow, white, silver, a blue and a black.
