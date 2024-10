D

uring Meta’s Build with AI Summit in Bengaluru, Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder and non-executive chairman, spoke about digital public infrastructure giving artificial intelligence (AI) a foundation to grow rapidly, turning India into the ‘use case capital for AI’ and more during a panel discussion with Yann LeCun, VP and chief AI scientist at Meta. Edited excerpts:We have been building DPI for the last 15 years, which means there has been a lot of learning to build technology at scale, to design it to be inclusive and allow market innovation. We can build on top of DPI, which is giving us a foundation to grow AI much more rapidly.But the key is to see what we can do to remove friction to adoption and improve these bottlenecks. Our goal should not be to build one more LLM—let these big boys in the Valley do that… spend $50 million each on these. We will use that stuff to train new things, create synthetic data to build very small language models quickly, and train them on appropriate data. That’s the approach we’ll take.We should focus on creating appropriate data. Eventually, it is all about data and how do we create the infrastructure for collecting the right data. Therefore, make India the use case capital of AI for the world, where we can actually deploy at scale, speed and make a difference. I think we have some incredible talent who will make it happen. While other people build all the LLMs, we will make sure it works for people.A lot of people have been asking, with AI coming, what does it mean for DPI? But we need to realise it’s not just DPI plus AI, but it is DPI to the power of AI. I believe that AI will amplify everything that we have done so far. These tools that we now have access to will accelerate many things, for example inclusion.When we were building UPI, we looked at IDs, bank accounts, but we didn’t look at the language problem. But now, with the work being done at AI4Bharat, Sarvam and many other places, a farmer in Orissa can speak in Oriya via the WhatsApp AI bot, and get the best knowledge in the world. This changes inclusion dramatically. Or AI enabling a child who is not learning in Tamil or Hindi, for instance. Via these AI bots, we can help them learn within the privacy of an application, and not in the classroom where they could get shamed because they don’t know the language. This way, you can change the reading ability of 200 million children. That’s impact.While Yann worries about the future of human intelligence, my view is that the AI that is available today can solve for a large number of issues. And we need to focus on these use cases, across education, agriculture—with PM Kisan—and many more.I've spoken to some of our leaders, and I think they understand very clearly that we don't want to have a regressive approach to AI innovation—having heavy rules doesn’t allow for innovation. And we have to be able to innovate. We obviously have to put guardrails of responsible AI, but I think we'll find that magic balance between responsible AI and innovation.AI has been there in our bloodstream for quite some time. But now I think with all the new technologies available, we are focused on how to take what is there, and scale in a frugal manner to solve real problems for a billion people.