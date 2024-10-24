As AI continues to evolve, India will play a pivotal role in driving innovation globally: Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun

At the Meta Build with AI Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the vice president of Meta spoke about the future of artificial intelligence, rich talent pool in India and more
“India holds immense potential in shaping the future of AI (artificial intelligence), not just in product development but also in cutting-edge research. With its rich talent pool and vibrant tech ecosystem, India is already making significant strides,” said Yann LeCun, VP and chief AI scientist at Meta, at the Meta Build with AI Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday. “The country's contributions to AI, particularly in areas like natural language understanding, are vital for advancing technologies that can serve diverse populations. As AI continues to evolve, India is poised to play a pivotal role in driving innovation on a global scale,” he added.