Return on AI: Why Nvidia's Q2 results are so keenly anticipated

The numbers, and commentary from CEO Jensen Huang will be microscopically examined for a sense of just how much AI is expected to grow further
Nvidia Corp, which rubs shoulders with Apple and Microsoft as the most valuable public companies in the world, reports its fiscal second quarter results later today in the US (August 29, 2.30 am in India).
While capital markets investors are eager to find out how much more of an upside there is likely to be on the stock, the results and commentary from Co-Founder and CEO Jensen Huang may also give us a sense of what’s next in the world of large language models (LLMs) based generative artificial intelligence.