Nakul Aggarwal on BrowserStack's latest acquisition on journey to testing platform

In today's episode, we bring you an update from Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder and CTO of BrowserStack, a leading SaaS company from India, providing software app and browser testing infrastructure and products. Aggarwal talks about the rationale behind the acquisition of Bird Eats Bug, in Berlin, which BrowserStack announced yesterday. He also talks about evaluating building BrowserStack's own large language model, as the SaaS company progresses on its journey of transforming from a test infrastructure provider to a testing platform