5 Indian deeptech startups changing the auto industry with new tech and modern products

From SimYog to CynLr and Mihup, these deeptech startups are innovating at high speed to supercharge India's automotive industry
India’s deeptech startup landscape has a growing number of ventures that are targeting both Indian and the world’s biggest auto OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) as customers. They are developing technologies and building products highly relevant across multiple stages of the supply chain—from upstream phases within manufacturing all the way to end-user customer experience.
These technologies include AI (artificial intelligence)- and machine learning-based software simulation of the semiconductor chips and electronics that go into modern cars, semi-humanoid robots that can make assembly more efficient, embedded virtual assistants to assist drivers, innovations in EV (electric vehicles) cell chemistry, and low carbon emission techniques to recycle end-of-life battery cells in the EV sector. Here are snapshots of five such companies.