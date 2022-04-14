



The computer science engineer was quick to process the data. Back in 2011, around 70 lakh litres of milk was consumed in Delhi every day. “Even if you are able to sell 1 lakh litre, it’s a good outcome,” says Chakradhar Gade, who co-founded Country Delight with Nitin Kaushal in 2011, and ran the part-time business of supplying fresh milk in Delhi for two years. The retentive nature of the venture lured the duo to get into the business of milk, which had a long gestation period. But this is exactly what Gade was looking for. “It didn’t make sense to put all your capital in a high-risk, high-return play,” he says, explaining his move to bootstrap the company by pumping in ₹1 crore. When you have a limited pool of capital, he underlines, a business with some sort of built-in safety and predictability makes sense. “Sales predictability was very high in milk,” recounts Gade, who started his career with Infosys and then worked at financial services’ firm Indxx Capital Management.





