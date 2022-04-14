P

aris, France: French authorities on Wednesday slapped a 90,000-euro-per-day ($98,000) fine on Amazon until it removes abusive clauses in its contracts with businesses using its platform to sell their goods.





"The company Amazon Services Europe did comply completely with an injunction it was served and it is now subject to a fine of 90,000 euros per day of delay" in applying the changes, the DGCCRF said in a statement.





It also urged the platform to conform with European rules on equity and transparency for firms using online platforms.





Amazon said the order would harm consumers.





"The changes imposed by the DGCCRF will stop us from effectively protecting consumers and permit bad actors to set excessive prices or spam our clients with commercial offers," it said.





Amazon said the clauses that the DGCCRF has ordered removed had, for example "prevented the appearance of exorbitant prices for mask and hydroalcoholic gel during the pandemic".





In 2019, Amazon was fined 4 million euros for "manifestly unbalanced" contract clauses with third-party sellers on its site in a case brought by the DGCCRF.





© Agence France-Presse



