Overthinking really can be painful: study

Thoughts race through your mind, a never-ending stream of reflections, and all this overthinking ends up giving you a headache. According to one study, this mental overactivity really can be a source of discomfort and even cause genuine pain.
A study published by the American Psychological Association in the journal Psychological Bulletin reveals that mental effort can be harmful to mental health, particularly at work. Contrary to the conventional wisdom that intellectual stimulation is always beneficial, this study shows that thinking too much can lead to feelings of stress, frustration and irritation, affecting mental well-being.