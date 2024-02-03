One in two working people would take a pay cut for better work-life balance

Maintaining a balance between personal and professional life is the ultimate goal for many employees. However, working people often struggle to manage the boundaries between these two worlds. To remedy this, some are prepared to make major concessions, according to a Ford survey.
In fact, 52% of employees questioned for the purposes of this major survey* say they would be willing to see their salary drop by 20% if it would enable them to take their foot off the pedal at work and, therefore, have a better work-life balance.